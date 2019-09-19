Taylor’s Forecast: An unsettled pattern will bring rain and cooler temps

Today is the last day for highs in the 90s for the foreseeable future. The next week will have many chances for rain and cooler temperatures. The first round of showers will be this evening in the west, but the system will dissipate as it is pushed east.

Friday will have two opportunities to see rain, the first is from the remnants of Imelda, that is currently causing flooding to east Texas and western Louisiana. This system will move north to east Kansas for rain on Friday evening. Meanwhile a disturbance in the Colorado will bring rain to west Kansas Friday evening as well.

The cool down will start with a cloudy and rainy Friday then a front will push through the state on Saturday which will bring another round of rain for Saturday and Sunday then leave behind mild temperatures. Highs will drop to the low 70s and 80s on Friday and warm up only a tad to remain in the high 70s and mid 80s next week.