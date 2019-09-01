Taylor’s Forecast: High pressure system brings drier weather

Be careful and take it slow on the roads this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory issued until 10.

Visibility is low and grass is most likely wet.

A ridge of high pressure is placed west of Kansas. This is pushing out many showers and clouds and creating drier weather over the next seven days.

The high today is in the 80s and 90s. We will see lots of sunshine!

Lows will be in the 60s and 70s tonight.

Tomorrow will be even warmer. Highs will be in the 90s across the state.

We will stay in the warm 90s until a weak cold front crosses the state Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will drop temperatures for Wednesday.

We are tracking Barry as it nears the Florida coast. Currently, Barry is rated as a Category 4. The track has taken a northeasterly turn up the east coast. Winds right now are at 150 mph. This is right under Category 5 winds.