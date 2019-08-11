Taylor’s Forecast: Severe storms tonight, heat continues this week

Today temperatures reached a toasty high 90s but felt like triple digits.

Strong to severe storms are likely tonight. There is an Enhanced Risk issued for far northwestern Kansas and southern Nebraska.

A Tornado Watch is in place for that area until 11 PM.

All severe weather hazards are possible tonight. This includes strong to damaging winds, hail, and tornado.

Storms will take a similar path as last night. They will enter the state in the west, but as the system moves east, it will weaken significantly.

Rain will move out of most towns by your Monday morning commute. And we will be staying dry for most of your day tomorrow.

It will be another warm day with highs ranging from 80s in the west to 90s and 100s in the south.

A heat advisory is in effect until tomorrow evening due to heat indices expected to be above 100.

Another round of storms returns tomorrow night.

These will be less severe, but the possibility for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is not out of the question.

The rest of the week will be much drier and the hot August temperatures will return.

-Taylor Cox