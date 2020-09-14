Taylor’s Forecast: Temperatures slowly warm through the mid week

We are stuck in the quiet and comfortable pattern again today. High pressure out west is contributing to the clear skies this morning and sunny skies this afternoon.

Highs this afternoon will be in the 80s with sunny skies.

The skies won’t necessarily be clear, however. Smoke from the west coast has made its way over Kansas. This will create a hazy look to the sky today.

Overnight lows will drop to the 50s and 60s.

An area of moisture in the south will be something to watch as tomorrow approaches. This won’t bring a big impact to the area, but could increase cloud cover and possibly produce a shower or two as it skims the far southeast portion of our viewing area.

The steady pattern will hold strong and slowly warm a few degrees on Wednesday before a dry cold front tracks through a portion of the state and drops temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s before the weekend.

Next week after Saturday looks a little bit more active with rain and an increase in clouds possible on Sunday.