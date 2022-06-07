WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms are passing through Kansas and are bringing along with them hail.

The latest hail report from the KSN Strom Track 3 Weather Team:

10:40 p.m.

Elkhart: Egg size hail

Hail in Oberlin (Courtesy: Ashley Brown Porter)

10:31 p.m.

Elkhart: Ping pong ball size hail

4 WSW Manter: Ping pong ball size hail

3 ENE Stratton: Golf ball size hail

Jennings: Ping pong ball size hail

Oberlin: Baseball size hail – Damage from broken windows in homes, cars, and around town

Clayton: Quarter size hail

9:53 p.m.

4 WSW Manter – Stanton County: Ping pong ball size hail

9:49 p.m.

Oberlin: Baseball size hail – Damage from broken windshields to broken windows

9:25 p.m.

Oberlin: Tennis ball size hail – Damage to cars, siding due to hail, large tree limbs also downed

Jennings: Golf ball size hail

Herndon: Golf ball size hail

9:08 p.m.

Herndon – Rawlins County: Quarter size hail

9:07 p.m.

4 N Oberlin: Golf ball size hail

9:02 p.m.

Oberlin – Decatur County: Ping pong ball size hail – Damage to gutters and broke three windows in a home

8:53 p.m.

Culbertson – Hitchcock County, NE: Tennis ball size hail

8:24 p.m.

11 NNW of Max, Dundy County: Golf ball size hail

8:17 p.m.

3 W Trenton: Golf ball size hail

8:16 p.m.

Sharon Springs: Egg size hail, 2″ in diameter

7:48 p.m.

15 S of Kanorado in Wallace County: Golf ball size hail that lasted for 13 minutes

