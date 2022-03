WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind is blowing throughout the state. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is keeping track of wind speeds in Kansas and the surrounding areas.

5:56 p.m.

60 mph – 3 S Walton in Harvey Co

5:12 p.m.

63 mph – 1 W Hooker in Texas Co

67 mph – 2 E Goodwell in Texas Co

1:41 p.m.

58 mph – 3 W Bloom in Ford Co

59 mph – 2 WSW Liberal in Seward Co

60 mph – 4 NE Hayne in Seward Co

70 mph – Guymon, Okla. in Texas Co

Have a picture of the wind? Submit it below!