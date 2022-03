WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another winter storm is preparing to roll through the state of Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.

Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Trenton – 2″

St. Francis – 2″

McCook – 3.5″

Goodland – 2.4″

Stratton – 4″

Oberlin – 3″

Norton – 2″

Hoxie – 1″

Keep your computers here and watch KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 for the most up-to-date information.