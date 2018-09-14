Wichita woman flees Florence, husband braves the hurricane in North Carolina Video

Pam Reid has some nerves right now knowing her husband, and their best friend are braving Hurricane Florence.

"They said they moved it to a Category two, which isn't necessarily a good thing because it expanded out which means it is going to stay over it longer and rain, rain, rain," Reid says.

Reid has more than her home in Greenville, North Carolina on her mind.

She's thinking about her husband Scott.

"There is a lot of concern about flooding. Not so much damage from the hurricane, but more about the flooding," Scott says.

Pam came home to Wichita to get away from the storm and visit family but her heart is with her better half in Greenville. Her husband is prepared.

"I did get batteries and flashlights and dog food for my dog here."

You can't forget about her dog, Brandy.

Reid got to speak to Brandy and her husband on Facetime Thursday afternoon.

"Hi Brandy!"

Reid says before she left, stores were boarded shut and cars at gas stations were lined up.

"It reminded me of September 11th when there were so many lines outside the gas stations in the streets to get gas," she explains.

It's a new experience for both of these native Wichitans.

"We are used to tornadoes not hurricanes," says Reid.

Scott isn't so much concerned about the winds..

"They are still calling for 6-10 inches of rain," he says.

He says the storm is now starting to pick up but the true Kansans they are means they have some even more important things to worry about.

"Take care of that KU flag," she says. "Love you!"

