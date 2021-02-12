It’s so cold in Kansas, Highway Patrol says a cracked egg did this

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol’s Troop C demonstrated Friday just how cold temperatures are in Kansas.

The KHP shared a video of an egg cracked with yolk running. The yolk appears to have barely gotten out of the shell before it froze to the ground, locking the entire egg in place with it.

(Courtesy Photo/Kansas Highway Patrol)

Along with the egg photo and video, the troop added that any Kansan whose car breaks down along Kansas highways has an emergency service available to them during times with freezing temperatures.

“Dial *47 from a mobile device to contact KHP dispatch if you’re in distress and freezing along Kansas highways. These low temperatures are dangerous for anything outside. Like this egg…” Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C

For the latest updates on weather conditions in Northeast Kansas, visit KSNT News’ weather page.