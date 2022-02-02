WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many in Wichita say the wintry weather is beautiful.

Included are Elizabeth Stevenson and Patrick Duegaw. They went out for a walk today in the Delano District as if it were any other day.

Stevenson explained, “He’s from New York, I’m from Canada and this is a normal winter, and I miss winter! This is cheering me up immeasurably.”

“It’s nice, nobody is out, we’re the only ones out, the light is changing,” added Duegaw. “Yeah, It’s a little windier than we’d like, certainly, but it’s fun to be out in the snow.”

Some of the Wichitans out and about said they can’t let the weather slow them down.

Rahdesha Richardson was running errands throughout the afternoon, “I’m basically just trying to handle business. Rain, sleet, or snow, this can’t stop you, you got to handle business.”

Christopher Laughlin works at Eighth Day Books on Douglas Ave, he spoke with KSN News as he was dropping several orders off at the post office.

“I’m sending things to Greece, London, and Canada today. Including Australia and New Zealand where it’s difficult to get books in because of COVID-19.” Laughlin says his business can’t stop because of snow, “This has to continue to happen every day for us to stay open.”

