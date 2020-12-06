KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: How do Christmas Trees fare in Kansas climate?

It is that time of the year where we are cutting down Christmas trees and taking them home as decorations. Pine is the most common Christmas tree grown in the state, specifically Scotch Pine. Pines are more resilient than the traditional fir tree. The Scotch pine tree can grow in both extreme (cool and warm) harsh climates and can tolerate poor soils.

Finding a tree local to your area is more common the farther east that you live because that is where most of the Christmas Tree Farms are located. According to the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association there are 34 tree farms across the state and all but one farm is in the east.

The reason for more trees out east could be because of the favorable climate. Moisture is more reliable the farther east you live. The climate in Kansas is dry and cooler out west, while rainfall, lakes, and rivers, are abundant in the east. Temperatures will increase the farther east you live as well.

