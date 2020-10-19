KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: How long has it been since rain?

A few clouds squeezed out a sprinkle or two over Kansas yesterday, but not enough to bring any change to our dry conditions. Many are needing the rain, and it has been some time since we have gotten any rainfall.

Taking a look now at Wichita, Salina, Dodge City, Garden City, Goodland’s rainfall totals. In the month of October, no city so far got more than a trace of rain. Dodge City hasn’t seen any rain at all during the month of October. A trace of rain is considered enough rainfall to confirm that it did rain, however not enough to get a reliable measurement

The last measurable rain for most cities was at the beginning of September. So for most, it has been over a month without rain.

The monthly deficit map shows the amount of rain that we need to reach the “normal” amount over the last 30 days. This shows that we need about an inch out west and over two inches of rain in the east.

For the year, however, we are right about normal. This is the 365 day percent normal map. 100% means that rainfall at the normal amount for the past 365 days, below 100% means below normal and above 100% means above normal.