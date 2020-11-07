KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Impacts of clouds on our temperatures

High pressure is in control of our weather until a cold front makes its appearance early next week.

Until then our temperatures will stay consistent with the conditions we have seen this whole week. Several factors however could influence temperatures. For example, strong southerly winds that bring in the warm southerly air at the surface will warm temperatures. Cloud cover can also warm or cool conditions. If clouds cover an area then that area won’t see as much direct sunlight which is really important during this time of the year for warm temperatures.

The result is less surface heating and cooler temperatures.

This is actually what happened yesterday for our south central counties. The clouds blocked the direct sunlight and kept temperatures cooler than the rest of the state until skies cleared later in the afternoon. Then temperatures warmed back up.

On days that it stays sunny, temperatures are likely to be warmer because of an increase in direct sunlight.

During the evening hours if clouds move in then the heat of the day would be trapped between those clouds and the surface and temperatures will stay warmer overnight.

The opposite is also true about clear skies. On a starry night all of the daytime heat is allowed to be released into the atmosphere and conditions will be a tad cooler.