KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Now’s the time to trim trees

When we’re this deep into winter, yard work usually doesn’t come to mind. But this is actually the best time of year to do some. At least when it comes to pruning trees and shrubs. This can be done any time of the year but it’s best to prune things while they’re dormant. Mainly trees and shrubs that aren’t going to flower in the spring.

Pruning keeps your trees and shrubs healthy and promotes new growth. And when it starts to get warmer this will help control any pest problems that dead and loose branches might bring. Pruning also improves the safety of your property, especially this time of year.

Once the area of branches is shortened, that means there’s less of an area for accumulating ice and snow to weigh down trees and shrubs. Heavy ice and snow can damage and possibly even destroy them if the winter storm is strong and significant enough. When you prune your trees and shrubs late in the winter you’re also preparing them for harsh thunderstorms and strong winds in the spring.