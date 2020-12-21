KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: The Winter Solstice marks the first day of winter and longer days to come

Today is the shortest day of the year also known as the Winter Solstice. This means that the earth is tilting the farthest away from the sun that it will all year. This tilt is the reason that we have seasons. So while the northern hemisphere is experiencing winter, it is summer in the south.

This tilt is also the reason that the sun rises later in the day and the sunset is earlier. Slowly the daylight hours will get longer and longer until we reach the summer Solstice in 6 months and the process will start over.

Today we had a little over 9 and a half hours of daylight. We gain a little bit of time every day. By the start of 2021 we will have 4 more minutes of daylight and more than an hour more by Valentines day. Gaining just a few mins every day, but slowly reaching almost 15 hours of daylight during the summer solstice. So only brighter from here.