KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Warmer November, but ending about normal

November has been unseasonably warm for most across the plains. It has not been until recently that we are getting into a steady fall-like pattern. As we approach the end of November and only about a month out from the start of winter, here is a look back to see how warm it was.

The average to start the month was in the mid to low 60s. The observed temperatures were much warmer than the normal to start the month. Above 20 degrees above normal at some points in the first week of November. A strong cold front knocked those temperatures down to highs in the 40s on the 13th, but by the next day, the 14th we were right back up to the mid 70s. It wasn’t until about 5 days ago, less than a week ago that we have felt these very average temperatures in the 50s.

Taking a look to the next 7 days, temperatures are much more seasonable.

Our 6 to 10 day temperature outlook shows that temperatures trend slightly above average in the north but stay at normal in the south.