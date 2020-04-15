KSN Storm Track 3 team certified most accurate forecast for the second year in a row

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second year in a row, the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team led by Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman has earned the distinction of providing Wichita’s most accurate weather forecast certified by WeatheRate.

“Forecasting for 77 counties among 3 states and 2 time zones is not an easy task!” said Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman. “I am incredibly proud of our weather team, their hard work and dedication to our viewers.”

“For the second year in a row our team of talented meteorologists have been recognized as providing the certified most accurate forecast in Wichita,” said Steve South, Vice President and General Manager of KSN. “Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is a dedicated Wichita native with a passion that she instills in our team of talented Meteorologist to share the most accurate and life-saving forecasts for our viewers. We’re proud to know that the KSN Storm Track 3 team of Meteorologist has earned this honor with their dependable daily work for two consecutive years.”

WeatheRate is the only independent, non-partisan, weather verification company in the country. Since March 2003, WeatheRate has been verifying TV weather forecast accuracy for more than 300 stations in 75 cities every day. Their team compares the forecast accuracy of more than 350 TV stations across the country with the actual conditions, including high and low temperatures, wind speed, sky cover and severe weather. The most accurate station in each TV market earns the WeatheRate seal of approval.

Find more information about WeatheRate and their methodology here.

LATEST STORIES: