KSN Storm Track 3 team certified most accurate forecast

The KSN Storm Track 3 weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, has earned the distinction of providing Wichita’s most accurate weather forecast, certified by WeatheRate.

For the last year, the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team has been submitting daily forecasts for review by WeatheRate. The independent research company tracks all the daily forecasts in Wichita for accuracy in high and low temperatures, precipitation, severe thunderstorms, wind, snow and ice accumulation. The researchers also track sky cover, dense fog and the timing of precipitation, verifying forecasts every day of the year, including holidays.

“I’m really proud of our team. We work around the clock to dig through the data to come up with the most accurate forecast for you and your family. This is proof of our team’s hard work, dedication and commitment,” said Lisa Teachman, KSN Chief Meteorologist.

“We’re thrilled that Lisa Teachman and the Storm Track 3 Weather Team have earned our ‘Most Accurate in Wichita’ seal of approval this year,” said Bruce Fixman, President of WeatheRate, Inc. “Forecasting the weather in Wichita is tricky business with lots of changes from one day to the next, including occasional life threatening storms. Wichitans can trust Channel 3 for the most accurate forecast.”

“Our team of talented meteorologists is honored to provide the certified most accurate forecast in Wichita,” said Steve South, Vice President and General Manager of KSN. “Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is a Wichita native who grew up living Kansas weather and made it her passion to share accurate and life-saving forecasts with our viewers. We’re proud to have a team that has earned this honor with their daily work.”

WeatheRate is the only independent, non-partisan, weather verification company in the country. Since March 2003, WeatheRate has been verifying TV weather forecast accuracy for more than 300 stations in 75 cities every day. The most accurate station in each TV market earns the WeatheRate seal of approval.

Find more information about WeatheRate and their methodology here.