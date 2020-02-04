Listening to Lisa: Wichita Presbyterian Manor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman likes to visit with Kansans about the weather and to show them the tools she uses to create the forecast.
On Monday, she visited some of the residents of Wichita Presbyterian Manor, 4700 W. 13th North.
Part of the discussion included the wild weather in Kansas and why it shifts so much and the challenges meteorologists face on a daily basis while forecasting the changing weather.
The residents also got a chance to get an up-close look at Storm Tracker 3.
LATEST STORIES:
- Texas boy joins Patrick Mahomes at Disney World for Make-A-Wish
- T.J.’s Forecast: Cold and wintry for the remainder of our Tuesday
- Trial for woman accused of decapitating her ex-boyfriend’s mother begins
- Change looming as NASCAR season arrives with Daytona 500
- Dangerous suspect found after lengthy manhunt in Labette County