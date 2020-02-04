Live Now
Watch Good Day Kansas

Listening to Lisa: Wichita Presbyterian Manor

Weather

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman likes to visit with Kansans about the weather and to show them the tools she uses to create the forecast.

On Monday, she visited some of the residents of Wichita Presbyterian Manor, 4700 W. 13th North.

Part of the discussion included the wild weather in Kansas and why it shifts so much and the challenges meteorologists face on a daily basis while forecasting the changing weather.

The residents also got a chance to get an up-close look at Storm Tracker 3.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories