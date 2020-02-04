Listening to Lisa: Wichita Presbyterian Manor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman likes to visit with Kansans about the weather and to show them the tools she uses to create the forecast.

On Monday, she visited some of the residents of Wichita Presbyterian Manor, 4700 W. 13th North.

Part of the discussion included the wild weather in Kansas and why it shifts so much and the challenges meteorologists face on a daily basis while forecasting the changing weather.

The residents also got a chance to get an up-close look at Storm Tracker 3.

