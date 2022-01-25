Multiple crashes on U.S. Highway 54 in western Kansas due to weather

KANSAS (KSNW) — There have been multiple crashes on U.S. Highway 54 in western Kansas Monday due to weather and road conditions.

According to a tweet from Trooper Racy, with the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), they are working a lot of crashes on U.S. Highway 54 from the city of Bucklin to Kingman County.

“U54 is very slick and snow-packed. Please stay out of the area,” Racy’s tweet said.

Wichway shows standstill traffic on U.S. Highway 54 at U.S. Highway 400 in Mullinville.

