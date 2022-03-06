WINTERSET, Iowa — Authorities in Madison County, Iowa are releasing new information about the deadly tornado outbreak that struck Winterset on Saturday night. Six people were killed when the storm hit the town around 4:30 p.m. The tornado cut across the southern edge of town from the southwest to the northeast – part of a severe storm system that crossed the entire state.

On Sunday afternoon Governor Kim Reynolds and Madison County Emergency Management coordinator Diogenes Ayala provided an update on the damage in Madison County, including the names of victims. Those killed in the storm have been identified as:

Melissa Bazley, 63

Rodney Clark, 64

Cecilia Lloyd, 72

Michael Bolger, 37

Kenley Bolger, 5

Owen Bolger, 2

Ayala says the storm was an EF3 tornado with winds of 136-155 miles per hour. The storm left a 13.7 mile path of destruction in the county. In addition to the six deaths, six others were seriously injured.

Volunteer efforts are being coordinated through the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Anyone interested in volunteering should call them first at 515-462-1185. A fund has also been established to collect money to cover expenses for those impacted by the storm.