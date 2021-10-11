National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early Monday morning

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The National Weather Service in Springfield has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early Monday morning.

The first was an EF-1 in southern Newton county, just southwest of Neosho that traveled for 3.4 miles between 1:08 and 1:15 a.m. Peak winds were estimated at 90 mph. It traveled from Highway AA just east of Jaguar Road and traveled north to Oak Road just west of I-49. Several trees were snapped and uprooted, a manufactured home was blown off its foundation and a farm outbuilding had collapsed doors.

The second was an EF-0 along the northeastern Jasper and southeastern Barton county lines that traveled for 2.3 miles between 4:44 and 4:48 a.m. Peak winds were estimated at 85 mph. It traveled from CR-40 just south of Tranquil Road north-northeast to SE 100th Road just east of CR-40. Several trees were also snapped and uprooted here, a barn roof was blown off and a center pivot irrigation system was overturned.

For a gallery of storm damage photos from around the area, click here.