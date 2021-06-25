NWS severe weather updates from across the state

  • Sheridan County, 67 mph wind gust
  • Peabody 60-plus mph winds in, large tree limbs down
  • Newton, 66 mph wind gust, Harvey County Emergency Management reported multiple lines down, multiple trees down/uprooted, local street flooding, multiple railroad crossbars broken off at crossings, multiple trees on homes
  • Goessel, some flooding in a grocery store with 60-plus mph winds, quarter size hail, Bethesda homes in Goessel are taking on water
  • Kingman, 60 mph wind gust in Kingman
  • North Newton, roof tore off a machine shed
  • Meade State Park, 60 mph wind gust
  • Liberal – 3” limbs down, report of gas lines torn and a school roof blown off
  • Bird City, 54 mph wind gust
  • Flash flooding in Marion County, on 80th between Diamond and Chisholm Trail, SE Marion 5.50” of rain
  • Hesston, 60 mph wind gust, 8” diameter tree limbs down and a 40-foot tall tree is down, signs have also been blown over
  • Neosho Rapids, 3.75” of rain
  • Hugoton, 58 mph wind gust
  • Wellsford, 60 mph wind gust
  • Wilmore, 70 mph wind gust
  • Haviland, ping pong ball size hail
  • Rolla, baseball size hail, damage to windows on a tractor
  • Elkhart, quarter size hail

