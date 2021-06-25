NWS severe weather updates from across the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - As more people return to work, it's bringing forth a bigger demand for child care. The State of Kansas says roughly a quarter of the population relies on childcare and school to have the ability to work.

Not being able to find child care is one of the reasons some say they cannot go back to work. So, it's a problem when daycares do not have enough staff to take on more kids. But many local caretakers say hiring and retaining qualified workers has been an issue for years.