On Ronelle’s Radar: A nice start to the weekend

The cold front has moved out and storms have moved out with it. But after yesterday’s rain now we’re seeing some fog develop.

The worst of it looks to be around the Wichita Metro. It would be wise for drivers in South Central Kansas to give themselves a few extra minutes before heading out this morning.

Temperatures have cooled down quite a bit too. The area is waking up to 60s, 50s, and even 40s!

Winds have stopped howling and we’ll get a break from gusty conditions for the day. Partly cloudy skies today will allow some areas that were socked in with clouds yesterday to get some sun. Highs will be pleasantly warm in the 80s with less humidity now that drier air has worked into the area.

Friday Football weather looks great and more fitting for fall enthusiasts. After a quiet and cool night, winds will switch back out of the south and bring highs in the upper 80s and low 90s back into Kansas.

There’s a small chance of a sprinkle or shower Saturday closer to Eastern Kansas. Then a slim storm chance west by late afternoon and early evening.

Overall, the weekend still looks much drier. It’ll just be warmer and winds will turn gusty again. Highs will hover around 90 until our next cold front and rain chance between middle and late next week.