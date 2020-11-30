On Ronelle’s Radar: A sunny couple of days before next system moves in

Bundle up for a frigid start to the day. Temperatures this morning are in the single digits to 20s. Winds aren’t as strong as how we wrapped up the weekend but they’re still giving the air a bitter bite with some sub-zero wind chills to the west!

Once we get past this cold morning it’ll be a decent start to the new work and school week. We’ll continue to experience less wind with the exception of a lighter breeze. Skies will be sunny as high pressure builds into the region after a cold front blew through late in the weekend.

Highs warm into the 40s to 50s with the mildest air to the west.

It’ll be a quiet end to November today and start to December tomorrow. We’ll start Tuesday with clear skies and cold temperatures in the 20s with a few teens sprinkled in.

High pressure will begin to break down and a few more clouds will return as our next system approaches. Skies will stay dry through Tuesday though with highs in the 40s to 50s.

Winds will turn stronger to the west and they’ll also switch out of the north which will drain colder air back into the area. This will drop mid week highs into the 30s.

Low pressure in the region will deepen and amplify, causing some moisture to develop. There will be a gradual increase in rain/snow and snow showers in the area Wednesday. The best chance will be late Wednesday, during the night, and into early Thursday.

Everyone will need to be prepared for adverse conditions but amounts aren’t looking too heavy so far. High pressure clears skies back out by Friday and sunshine returns. The weekend will be nice with bright skies and highs warming back up into the 50s.