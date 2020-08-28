On Ronelle’s Radar: An unsettled and cooler trend starts this weekend

Laura is now a Tropical Depression and this moisture will track to the east and away from us through the weekend. Now we look toward the north where a cold front will drop into the area today.

Northwest Kansas will begin to cool down into the 80s but the rest of us will be ahead of the front where it’ll be hotter in the 90s. It could briefly touch the triple digits in a few spots.

As the front moves in there’s a slim chance of a shower or storm to the north but most of the day will stay dry. There’s a slightly better chance of an isolated storm to the north and west in the evening.

Storms are more likely to spark along the front during the overnight. We’ll have to stay weather aware with a Marginal Risk in place across many of our counties. An isolated strong to severe storm could be capable of strong gusts and hail.

Lows will range from the upper 50s to the low 70s. It’ll be cooler to the northwest and warmer to the southeast.

Scattered rain and rumbles linger into and through Saturday once the front drops just to our south. Strong north winds, more clouds, and on/off rain will help kick off our cool down as highs drop into the 80s.

We’ll have to monitor any storms through Saturday but especially during the night when there could be some redeveloping storms. There’s another chance for wind and hail. Also, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out in South Central Kansas where the the greatest risk of a severe storm is.

We should gradually turn drier through early Sunday but it’ll still be unsettled with some spotty rain around.

Another cold front moves in Sunday night into Monday. As more storms move in there will be another severe risk of wind and hail. The greatest risk will be between Northwest and North Central Kansas as storms initially move in.

This second front will knock Monday and Tuesday’s highs into the 70s and 80s. On/off rain and rumbles will stick around through the start of the work week. Showers don’t look as significant by Wednesday and we should be able to end the work week with sunshine. As we dry out we’ll also gradually warm back up into the low 90s.