On Ronelle’s Radar: Another foggy commute, some afternoon sun

Be ready for another foggy commute. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Central and Eastern Kansas through this morning.

Isolated slick spots are possible on elevated surfaces where temperatures are below freezing. It’s coldest in portions of Western Kansas where temperatures have dropped into the teens and skies are clearer.

There’s a chance that low clouds linger into the afternoon but it’s looking like we should get at least some cloud breaks later today. Early fog and midday clouds will try to squeeze out a sprinkle but most of us will stay dry. Clouds won’t be an issue today out west. Highs will mainly be in the 40s and 50s.

A cold front moving through today will gradually cool us down over the next couple of days.

After another freezing start tomorrow morning, Wednesday’s highs will only reach the 40s but it’ll stay dry all day. Our next chance of moisture moves in between Thursday and Friday. Rain and a wintry mix will move in from the south. There could be some ice and snow.

Through Friday this system should wrap up as all rain in South Central Kansas but there could still be some wintry weather to the north and west.

We’ll dry out by Saturday but it’ll be a chilly weekend with highs in the 40s. Conditions for the AFC Championship will be similar to this past Sunday, chilly and dry.

A chill in the air lingers into next week and another chance of moisture looks to move in toward the middle of next week.