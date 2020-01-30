On Ronelle’s Radar: Another foggy start, temps on the rise

Our next disturbance is in the process of tracking through the area, bringing another chance of a few rain/snow showers. Mainly in Northern and Western Kansas. Any accumulation will be very light, this system won’t be as significant as the last one.

We’re also dealing with more patchy dense fog this morning. With most temps below freezing commuters will need to be aware of possible slick spots due to freezing fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of Central and Western Kansas until 11am.

Clouds will be stubborn again through much of the day but we’ll still see a few peeks of sun at times. Highs continue to slowly crawl upward. We’ll warm into the 40s today.

After dark, another slim chance of rain/snow showers will push from northwest to southeast. Moisture will be lacking and this next push will also be weak so any impacts will be minimal.

A sprinkle or flurry is possible in South Central Kansas into Friday. Sunshine will be on the increase through Friday and highs will keep warming through the 40s.

No weather worries will interfere with our weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and dry. Highs will be very warm for this time of year. We’ll be able to reach the low 60s Saturday and possibly sneak into the low 70s Sunday.

We’ll notice more changes to start the new work week as conditions start to go in the opposite direction. Clouds will be on the increase, winds too, and it’ll turn cooler Monday as a cold front comes through.

A chance of snow blossoms to the north and west Monday night and rain/snow showers could track into southern parts of the area Tuesday. We should be able to dry out by Wednesday and temperatures will start to rebound.