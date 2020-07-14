On Ronelle’s Radar: Another round of storms late Tuesday

As another storm complex continues to track west to east through the area there could be some isolated warnings for 60 mph winds and small hail, but the severe threat is winding down. Heavy rain will be a concern too because there have been some reports of flooding.

Storms will linger through mid morning but most of them will move out of the area by that time. We’ll dry out through the rest of the day under partly cloudy skies. As a boundary slides in from the north, Northwest Kansas will experience some heat relief with highs in the 80s. The rest of us ahead of the front will be steamy in the 90s to triple digits.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1pm to 8pm for portions of South Central Kansas. Another wave of showers and storms moves into Southwest Kansas by the evening. This is where there will be the greatest risk of strong to severe storms.

Damaging winds and hail are the main storm threats. Active weather will gradually spread through more of the area with scattered showers and storms into early Wednesday morning.

Lows will be in the 60s to 70s but with Northwest Kansas on the cool side of the front some lows could get close to the upper 50s. Any leftover rain will be found between Central and Eastern Kansas Wednesday morning.

With the exception of a random sprinkle or shower it’ll be another dry day under partly cloudy skies. The front will drop to our south but daytime heating could lead to a pop-up storm or two late in the afternoon and evening. Isolated warnings for hail and wind will be possible too.

After dark during the overnight the front down to our south will keep conditions unsettled and a storm or two will be possible along the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

This chance continues into early Thursday morning. This trend of evening, overnight, and early morning storms keeps going Thursday. Late in the day and by the evening some Colorado storms will cross over into Kansas. So far, a Marginal Risk of severe weather only skims a few of our counties to the west.

The end of the work week doesn’t look as active and most of us will stay dry. South winds will pick back up and send highs into the 90s to triple digits so the weekend will be a hot one.