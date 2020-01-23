On Ronelle’s Radar: Another shot of wet and wintry weather for some

Most of the rain/snow showers have shifted east with our latest storm system but it’s not done yet. Some snow showers will clip Western Kansas through sunrise and rain/snow showers will wrap back around into North Central Kansas through the morning.

Before rain/snow returns to South Central Kansas this part of the area will be impacted by patchy fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 7am.

Temperatures are hovering a few degrees above freezing and roads are still damp. Commuters should continue to use caution on elevated surfaces as isolated slick spots are possible. And it wouldn’t be a bad idea to allow a few extra minutes before heading out. Winds will gradually pick up through the morning and turn breezy by the afternoon. This will help clear out the fog but clouds will hold on strong.

It won’t be as cloudy in Western Kansas. Highs will warm into 40s and 50s with the warmest zone being Southwestern Kansas.

The chance of rain/snow showers will go up during the afternoon and evening for South Central Kansas.

Once the sun goes down and temperatures start to cool there will likely be more snow than rain. This will lead to some light accumulations the farther north and east you are.

Conditions could turn slick again but so far only Geary county is under a Winter Weather Advisory through tonight.

The back side of the storm system will keep pushing east and we’ll dry out through the overnight with cold lows in the 20s.

Clouds will be stubborn through the first part of our Friday but from west to east the area will gradually see some sunshine. Expect smooth sailing into the weekend but it’ll still be chilly. High pressure builds back into the Plains over the weekend to keep our skies dry and winds light.

Temperatures will warm up quite a bit into the 50s by the end of the weekend and could touch 60 in spots by early next week. They’ll drop again as our next storm system ushers in another cool down and chance of rain/snow showers Tuesday. Moisture moves out late Wednesday and temperatures should rebound again by Thursday.