On Ronelle’s Radar: Another system brings a chance of wintry weather

One system is moving out and another is getting ready to move in. There could be a leftover shower east of Wichita but the entire area will be much drier by sunrise.

Most of the rain east of us will be carried along a cold front. So even though it’ll be a drier start it’ll also be a much cooler one now that strong winds have switched out of the northwest.

Northwesterly flow will be strong all day, keeping highs in the 30s to 50s.

Late in the day and by the evening is when we’ll start to see some moisture return to the area. It’ll be in the form of rain and rain/snow showers mainly across Southern Kansas.

As it gets colder during the overnight we’ll see snow and rain/snow showers move through the area. The best chance of snow will be in Western and Northern Kansas.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the southwestern corner of the area. Some roads could become snow covered but major, widespread travel troubles aren’t expected.

Snow and rain/snow showers will track through the state through Friday. Once things wrap up the highest amounts will be found in Western and Northern Kansas.

Area-wide highs in the 30s will make Friday the coldest day of the week. It’ll turn drier during the overnight and sunshine will return by Saturday. We’ll warm back up into the 50s and 60s through Monday.

Another storm system Monday night through Tuesday will bring rain and rain/snow showers back into the area. Anyone with travel plans will need to monitor the forecast closely through the middle of next week.