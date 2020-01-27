On Ronelle’s Radar: Another winter storm will bring accumulating snow

After a nice, mild, and sunny close to the weekend we’ll start to notice some changes as we start the work week. Clouds will be on the increase through the day ahead of our next winter storm. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of Southwest and South Central Kansas.

There’s a small chance of a rain/snow shower west but most of our skies will stay dry until we get to the evening. Northeasterly winds will start to cool us down, highs will be in the 40s and 50s. It’ll still be mild the farther south you are.

Rain/snow showers pick up in Western Kansas after sundown and spread east. As temperatures cool there will be a gradual change to snow during the night.

Central Kansas will see rain, a wintry mix, and snow during the night before a change to all snow by Tuesday morning. The commute will be slower and drivers should plan on allowing extra time in the morning.

Snow will track west to east through Tuesday, tapering in Western Kansas during the afternoon and then in Central Kansas during the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be at or slightly above freezing which means the snow that falls will be wet.

It’ll also accumulate fast with a bullseye in portions of Southwest and South Central Kansas where 5″ to 8″+ is expected. Wichita will be on the edge of seeing 3″ to 5″. There will be lesser amounts the farther north and east you are.

We’ll get a break from wet and wintry weather Wednesday before another rain/snow chance Thursday. Areas north and west will have a better shot at seeing a few snowflakes. A big warm up arrives just in time for the weekend as highs return to the 50s and 60s.