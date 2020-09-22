On Ronelle’s Radar: Beta brings few raindrops southeast, more sun north and west

There are a few showers just to our southeast and mainly outside of our area. This is due to Tropical Storm Beta moving inland into Texas.

Once the sun is up, Central Kansas will notice an increase in clouds from this tropical moisture but not much rain is expected. Any raindrops that reach our area will be very light and be confined to areas to the south and east of Wichita.

South Central Kansas highs will be cooler in the 70s due to the cloud cover while the rest of the area will be warm and sunny with highs in the 80s.

There will still be some haze in the sky where there are less clouds but the northern edge of the tropical system will also help scour out a lot of the haze over the next 24 hours.

The small rain chance to the southeast will last through the evening but doesn’t look as good once we get into the overnight and early Wednesday.

Some Central Kansas clouds will linger through Wednesday and highs will start to rebound through the 80s. Moisture from Beta’s remnants will begin to shift east mid week.

A weak disturbance late Wednesday will try to skim the area and spark a sprinkle to the north but this isn’t looking likely.

Fall officially starts today but summer will still show some life late in the work week. Bright skies return across the area Thursday and highs warm even more, getting close to 90 to the north and west. Upper 80s to 90s are likely Friday before a weekend cold front.

We’ll cool back down through the 80s Saturday and Sunday. The front may spark a shower in Central and Eastern Kansas but moisture will be lacking with this disturbance and rainfall doesn’t look likely. High pressure will build right back into the area by Monday and it’ll be completely dry. Temperatures look to take a milder turn by mid week next week.