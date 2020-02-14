On Ronelle’s Radar: Bitter Friday morning, weekend temps on the rise

We’ve got to get through one more frigid morning before temperatures start to warm up. Once again, we’re starting in the single digits and teens. Winds are lighter but wind chills are still in the single digits and below zero.

A flurry along the Kansas/Oklahoma line can’t be ruled out through sunrise but most of our skies will stay dry. Some clouds will still be on the move through the day but we’ll be able to get some sun.

South winds turn stronger and will be gusty during the afternoon. This southerly flow will help warm everyone up. It’ll still be chilly the farther east you are in the 30s and then warmer in the 40s to the west. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day lunch or dinner, everyone will still want to dress warm.

South winds will still be strong after the sun goes down. This will help lows not be as frigid as they fall into the 20s and 30s.

The warming trend really kicks into gear over the weekend. Winds will be breezy at times and highs rise into the 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies. No weather worries are expected Saturday and Sunday.

A slight chance of rain/snow stands for Monday but doesn’t look too promising. We’ll cool back down into the 40s by Tuesday. The upcoming work week doesn’t look too unsettled with a few more slim chances of rain/snow mainly to the west.