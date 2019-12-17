On Ronelle’s Radar: Bitter start, better finish Tuesday

Even though the snow is gone we’ll still need to be cautious of icy spots this morning. Be careful walking on sidewalks and in parking lots too.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of Central Kansas until 10am. With morning temperatures starting in the teens and 20s this could lead to freezing fog, icy spots could develop on surfaces.

Winds are light but are still bringing wind chills down into the single digits. Skies are already clear in Western Kansas so it’ll be a sunny start to the day for those communities. In Central Kansas where there’s some fog it’ll lift between mid and late morning but bright skies will return by the afternoon. Highs will start to rebound and warm into the 40s which is normal for this time of year.

The rest of the day will be chilly and quiet. Clear skies tonight and light northwesterly winds will send us back into freezer as lows fall into the teens.

High pressure in the region will continue to influence our skies into the middle of the work week so expect more sunshine Wednesday.

Winds will switch out of the southwest and help us warm even more into the upper 40s and 50s.

No major storm systems are expected through the rest of the week but a weak disturbance between Thursday and Friday will bring a few more clouds our way. There’s still a small chance of a sprinkle Friday too. A gorgeous weekend is still on tap with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s. Quiet and mild conditions look to continue into the start of next week.