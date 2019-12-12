On Ronelle’s Radar: Brace for weekend wintry changes

The sunflower state continues to remain quiet when it comes to the weather but moisture associated with our next storm system is in sight and currently sits out to our west. It will gradually creep in our direction over the next few days.

Between today and Saturday there could still be some weak waves of moisture that pass through and spark a sprinkle or a flurry. Otherwise, it’ll be mainly dry until late in the weekend. Expect a few more clouds through today and a quick switch to northerly winds.

They’ll be stronger in Central Kansas early in the day, keeping temperatures a bit more elevated and making it not as chilly this morning. Highs will still be able to warm into the 50s despite the wind switch from south to north.

Winds will switch right back out of the south after a cold overnight. This will set us up for a warmer day Friday with highs peaking in the upper 50s and even low 60s. An isolated sprinkle or flurry around won’t be much of a concern.

Weather worries will grow once we get into the weekend. Saturday will be noticeably cooler but still mainly dry with the exception of an isolated light shower. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday as a significant storm system moves into the area.

Snow showers will start up in Northern and Western Kansas late Saturday night. By Sunday morning, wintry weather will spread into more of Kansas. Colder air will support snow falling through Sunday.

At times there could be a wintry mix closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Highs to end the weekend fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Any kind of wintry mix will change back over to snow by Sunday evening. Snow showers will taper west to east between late Sunday night and Monday morning.

Accumulating snow continues to look more and more likely as we get closer to the weekend. Anyone that plans on being on the roads this weekend will need to monitor the forecast closely, especially Chiefs fans that will be traveling to and from Kansas City for this weekend’s game. Clouds will break Tuesday and temperatures will start to improve.