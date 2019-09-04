On Ronelle’s Radar: Brief heat relief Wednesday

A cold front continues to track through Kansas and has sparked a few showers and isolated rumbles near some of our northernmost counties. Severe weather isn’t expected but a few more could go up between now and sunrise, mainly in portions of Central and Eastern Kansas.

Most of us are waking up to a cooler morning compared to yesterday thanks to the cold front. By the afternoon it won’t be as hot or humid with highs in the 80s to 90s.

Southwestern Kansas will still be a bit toasty. Drier weather holds strong the rest of the day and night as lows fall back down into the 60s.

Thursday will be sunny, dry, and much warmer. So today’s cool down will be brief as Thursday’s highs jump back into the 90s.

Our next cool down arrives over the weekend with a slight chance of showers and storms. A slim rain chance will linger into the start of the new work week alongside warm temps.

Hurricane Dorian is a Category 2 with 105 mph winds. Even though the eye wall (where the strongest winds are) will stay just off the Florida coast there’s still the issue of inland flooding due to heavy rain and storm surge.

Dorian is moving in a northwesterly direction now but will switch to a northeasterly direction by tonight, impacting the Georgia and South Carolina coasts. The North Carolina and Virginia coasts will be next up by early Friday.