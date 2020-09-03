On Ronelle’s Radar: Bright skies and late summer warmth

It’ll be a quiet and mild start to your Thursday. Portions of Central Kansas will have to watch out for some patchy fog where there’s a Dense Fog Advisory through 9am. Any fog should clear out by mid to late morning.

The rest of the area will start the day with bright skies. A cold front will make a sweep through the area today but it’ll come through dry. It’ll just bring a few more clouds but skies will still be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Winds will switch out of the north and pick up too with the strongest winds up to 25 mph to the north and west.

This northerly flow will cool Western Kansas down into the low 80s. Central Kansas will be warmer in the middle to upper 80s. Wichita will be one of the last locations that the front will impact so highs will briefly touch the low 90s farther south and east.

Any clouds that move in will clear back out after dark as high pressure builds right back in. Lows will fall into the 50s to low 60s and winds will turn lighter.

High pressure dominates Friday so expect average warmth and sunny skies to kick off Labor Day Weekend.

It’ll turn hotter over the holiday weekend as area highs heat up through the 90s. Skies will be dry through at least Saturday.

A disturbance late in the weekend could spark a shower or storm between Sunday and Labor Day but the majority of the area should stay dry with a mix of clouds and sun.

A more potent disturbance approaches from the north Monday night. A chance of rain will be on the rise and much cooler temperatures will accompany this unsettled weather. Tuesday will be a damp day with showers and storms around.

Highs will tumble into the 50s and 60s to make it feel a lot more like fall. A shower or storm could linger in Central Kansas through Wednesday due to a stubborn area of low pressure spinning to the east. Temperatures will slowly rise through the latter part of the work week but we’ll still have chilly mornings and mild afternoons.