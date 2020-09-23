On Ronelle’s Radar: Brighter skies and a warming trend

The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta continue to churn to our south and is still pushing some moisture in our direction, mainly in the form of cloud cover. Any chance of a little light rain will be closer to Southeast Kansas.

There could still be some mist or patchy fog during the morning hours in South Central Kansas. As tropical moisture pushes east, there will be a general clearing of clouds from west to east through the day.

The impact of the clouds will be felt through high temperatures. It’ll be warmer to the west in the 80s and cooler to the east in the 70s where clouds will linger before breaking.

Even though skies continue to clear, it still looks like there could be a sprinkle to the Northwest during the evening due to a weak wave of energy but we’ll be dry and mostly clear tonight. Winds will be light as lows fall back down into the 50s.

Thursday starts with brighter skies. Even though air quality and the haze has improved for many of us there will still be some to the west.

Highs will be warmer with widespread 80s across the area. High pressure keeps us dry and temperatures turn toasty Friday with 90s likely to the north and west. A cold front comes through over the weekend and it’ll come through dry. Highs will cool down through the 80s.

It’ll be a good weekend for just about anything but just be ready for gustier winds if you plan to spend some time outside. A more potent cold front will come through early next week and cool us down into the 70s to 60s. This front also looks to come through dry but the fall-feel will be fitting since we’re officially in the season.