On Ronelle’s Radar: Chance of rain turns into chance of snow

Winds are still strong in Central Kansas but they’ll gradually be on the decrease through the day. The strong southerly flow is what’s keeping a lot of temperatures above normal this morning in the 40s and 50s. Winds are lighter west but a cold front has started to switch them out of the west and northwest so it’s colder in the 20s and 30s.

The cold front will track east and southeast through today. Highs will be warmest in the 60s ahead of it in South Central Kansas. It’ll be cooler with highs in the 50s and 40s behind it.

A small chance of rain will develop east of the Kansas Turnpike. This chance will linger through the evening and night.

Before temperatures tank, there will be a normal winter chill overnight with lows in the 20s to 30s. Moisture behind the cold front will crash into the area Friday. By sunrise there will be an increasing chance of snow and rain/snow showers to the north and west.

This will change to all snow by the afternoon with ongoing rain in South Central Kansas, there could even be a few rumbles of thunder closer to Southeastern Kansas.

Highs will be much colder. It’ll be below freezing in Western Kansas and a few degrees above freezing in Central Kansas. Keep in mind, as the change from rain to snow occurs through Friday there could be some sleet and freezing rain. South Central Kansas raindrops will change to freezing rain/sleet/snow during the evening before a change to all snow during the overnight.

Saturday morning will be frigid in the single digits and teens but Western Kansas will dry out. Central and Eastern Kansas snow showers continue Saturday morning and into the early part of the afternoon. When all is said and done the most snow will fall from South Central Kansas into Eastern Kansas and the Kansas City Metro.

The wintry weather will be long gone by Sunday’s playoff game. But if anyone plans on heading up to Arrowhead Stadium they’ll need to pack on the layers. Temperatures will be in the 30s during the game. We’ll gradually warm back up close to the low 50s by Monday but another cold air outbreak looms for mid/late next week.