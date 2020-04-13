On Ronelle’s Radar: Chilly Monday, snowy system moves in tonight

It’s a much colder start this morning now that a powerful cold front has plowed through. North winds are easing up but they’re still draining colder air into the area.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect through this morning but has already been extended for some of our Central Kansas counties from tonight through Tuesday morning.

Skies will be fair this morning but clouds will be on the increase through the day. There could be a few flurries or a rain/snow shower in Western Kansas but most of us should stay dry today.

Coats will likely stay on during the afternoon as highs stay well below the norm in the 40s.

Our next system will start west tonight as rain/snow showers but then change to all snow.

The best chance of accumulation will be in Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Accumulations will be minor and total as much as 1″ to 2″.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Oklahoma Panhandle so travel could get tricky in the southwest corner of the area. An overnight rain/snow shower could reach portions of Central Kansas and into Tuesday. Lows will be below freezing again in the 20s to low 30s.

Snow out west will wind down through Tuesday morning but as temps warm above freezing a spotty shower could still be possible during the afternoon.

Highs remain cooler than normal in the 40s to low 50s. Any showers around will wrap up during the evening and then Wednesday will be drier with more sun. Highs will be able to rebound into the 60s. Another cold front by Thursday will cool us right back down though and bring the potential for more rain/snow showers into the area.

The weekend is looking drier with a nice warming trend.