On Ronelle’s Radar: Chilly showers through Wednesday

Now that we’re on the cold side of the front, it’ll stay chilly through the day and showers will continue to stream in.

Through midday there could be a wintry mix to the west but any accumulation is still expected to be minor.

When it comes to rainfall most totals so far are under an inch, but another inch to 1.5″ is likely over the next few days.

Commuters should give themselves some extra time this morning because damp conditions will likely slow down their drive. Unlike yesterday, we’ll be able to see temperatures warm up but not much. We’ll go from the 30s and 40s this morning to the 40s and 50s in the afternoon.

Off and on showers will linger into the evening. Once we get into the overnight most of the moisture will begin to shift to the east. This will give Western Kansas a break from some of the rainfall but it won’t stay completely dry as a shower or two could be around.

Lows will dip into the 30s to 50s. Thursday starts with a spotty shower or storm but the bulk of the moisture will keep tracking to the east.

Due to clouds staying thick there could still be some sprinkles, mist, drizzle, or light showers around through the day. Friday’s rain chance won’t be as widespread as what we experience today but will provide an additional round of potential showers in the area. The best chance will be in Central Kansas.

Highs to end the work week will be warmer in the 70s but still well below normal. The weekend will be drier with a lot more sunshine as high pressure takes over. It’ll be pleasantly warm in the low 80s too. Pleasant late summer conditions continue into the start of the new work week but it’s looking like highs may try to sneak above normal by the middle of next week.