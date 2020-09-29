On Ronelle’s Radar: Chilly start then pleasant Tuesday

Be ready for a chilly morning with temps in the 30s to 40s. Colder air to the west dipping closer to the freezing point will keep a Frost Advisory in effect for a few counties through 9am this morning.

Once the sun is up it’ll be full and bright with little cloud cover thanks to high pressure to the west.

Highs will turn comfortably warm into the 70s with a few low 80s in spots.

Winds will be breezy to the north and west. Dry air, some gusty conditions, and warmer temperatures to the northwest have prompted a Fire Weather Warning for our Nebraska counties and far Northwest Kansas. This will be in effect from 12pm to 7pm. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged as conditions will be favorable for any fires to quickly spread.

After dark, winds will be lighter and skies will stay clear. Lows won’t be as chilly but they’ll still be cool and jacket-worthy in the 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as highs rise into the low to middle 80s ahead of our next push of cooler air. As this boundary pushes through late Wednesday into Thursday it won’t bring much cloud cover and it’ll stay dry.

Highs Thursday will drop back down into the 70s. We’ll keep the sunny, fall-like trend going into the weekend. A disturbance tracks through the region over the weekend. It could spark a few sprinkles or showers in the area, mainly in Central and Eastern Kansas. But a chance of rain Saturday doesn’t look likely as most of the moisture gets carried off to our east. The first full week of October starts dry, sunny, gusty, and slightly above average in the upper 70s to low 80s.