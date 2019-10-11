On Ronelle’s Radar: Chilly start to a nice weekend

The cold front has moved on but we’re left with a much colder morning. Temperatures Friday start in the 20s and 30s but with strong winds continuing to blow out of the north it feels like it’s as low as the single digits for some.

There’s also a narrow, broken band of flurries and sprinkles tracking east through the state. This should wrap up and exit the viewing area by sunrise. No accumulation is expected but some Western and Northern communities could see a trace on the ground just as the day starts.

A few clouds could still be around early in the day but sunshine will return as high pressure builds into the region behind the cold front. Highs will be well below the norm today in the 40s to low 50s and those gusty winds will give the air some bite.

Everyone will be wearing something with long sleeves today. Anyone attending Friday Football games will need to bundle up.

Freeze alerts have been extended to Saturday morning due to another taste of winter tonight as lows fall into the 20s and 30s.

There won’t be as much of a wind chill overnight and Saturday morning because winds will be a lot lighter. Sunny skies and a warming trend will be seen over the weekend.

Through much of next week it’s looking like there won’t be any major storm systems in the Plains. So Kansas weather will be sunny and mild with highs in the 60s to 70s.