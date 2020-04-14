On Ronelle’s Radar: Chilly temps linger, more active weather ahead

The snow continues to the west as unsettled conditions pass through. However, the snow is light and widely scattered so any additional accumulation should stay at a minimum. A Winter Weather Advisory for Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma will be in effect through 10am.

A sprinkle or flurry can’t be ruled out through sunrise in Central Kansas but chances are slim and most of this part of the area will start the day dry. Another Freeze Warning remains in effect through 10am.

Any spotty wintry weather should wind down after sunrise. Expect a mix of clouds and sun the rest of the day. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer today in the 40s to 50s but they’ll still be well below normal.

Winds will pick up a bit more to the north, aiding in high fire danger. Our northernmost communities should hold off on outdoor burning today.

Late in the day a spotty shower or sprinkle is possible, mainly to the east of Wichita.

Skies will be fair after dark and won’t yield much moisture as drier air works into the area. Lows will be around freezing in the 20s to low 30s.

Our winds will also switch back around to the south which will help us warm up Wednesday. Winds tomorrow will be breezy and milder, helping us warm into the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Our next system will start to track into the area from the north late Wednesday night into Thursday.

It’ll start as a chilly rain and then change to snow along and north of I-70.

Wet and wintry weather will dive south through the day and this next system will cool us down into the 30s to 50s, it’ll be coldest in Northwest Kansas.

Temperatures will approach freezing into Thursday night, keeping the chance of rain/snow showers alive. There could even be some wintry weather in the Wichita Metro by early Friday morning.

Some snowfall accumulation will be more likely to the north and west. Conditions will gradually improve through the rest of Friday and the weekend will be warmer in the 60s to 70s. There could be a passing shower on Sunday but chances for moisture are looking slim through Monday.