On Ronelle’s Radar: Clouds hang tough, next storm chance tonight

While the start to your Friday will be quiet we’ll need to once again watch out for patchy dense fog through mid to late morning.

Our overnight severe threat has wrapped up but an isolated shower is still possible today as skies stay mostly cloudy.

The unsettled conditions continue tonight as another severe threat unfolds due to a stalled front draped over Kansas. This front is keeping communities to the north and west cooler this morning and points farther south and east more mild. Afternoon highs will be able to warm up into the 70s for areas south of the front and will be cooler in the 50s to the north.

By the evening we’ll start to see some showers and storms develop. They’ll be isolated in nature but a few could be strong to severe. The greatest risk of severe weather will be to the north and east of the Wichita Metro. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. An isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out so all hazards are on the table.

Storms will continue into the overnight but will gradually shift east of our area at the same time. Lows fall into the 30s to 40s.

Points north and west will start Saturday with some showers on the cool side of the storm system. Temperatures will be close to freezing near the Kansas/Colorado line and it’s still looking like there could be some snow in the northwest corner. It’ll fall through the morning and could accumulate to some minor totals.

The storm system tracks west to east through Saturday and keeps the chance of a passing shower in the forecast but we’ll all be much drier by Saturday night.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the week in the 50s to low 60s due to northwesterly winds. They’ll be strong too and reach 20 to 40 mph, so be ready for a windy day tomorrow.

Winds will be much lighter to end the weekend and Sunday will stay dry. Another chance of showers and storms arrives to start the new work week. There won’t be too much of a hit to temps as most stay in the 60s.