On Ronelle’s Radar: Clouds stream in, some rain/snow follows

Now that a cold front has moved through everyone is off to a colder start this morning, but winds are lighter too so the chill won’t be too bitter.

Clouds are streaming in from the south and west and some moisture will soon follow. Our next system mainly impacts southern parts of the area. Low pressure gathers to our south and will bring some moisture in our direction.

Storm track and temperatures will be key in what exactly we see happen between tonight and Wednesday. Skies stay mostly cloudy today with a small rain chance developing around the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

A snowflake or two may try to mix in before temperatures warm above freezing. We’ll keep a widespread chill in the air with highs in the 40s.

As we go through the evening and temperatures start to fall a few snowflakes will try to mix into any light rain or sprinkles.

During the overnight the chance of rain/snow showers will shift to the southwest corner of the area and by Tuesday morning this is where there will be some snow showers.

Tuesday afternoon will be drier before the chance of rain/snow showers pick up again. South Central and Southeast Kansas will have a better chance Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Most highs will stay above freezing but some accumulating snow is still possible and could amount to 2″ to 3″+ to the extreme south. Most of the area will see between a trace to as much as a couple of inches. Areas farther north won’t see as much.

The bulk of the system will move out by Thursday but highs will struggle to get above freezing. Temperatures rebound quickly into the 40s and 50s Friday. Widespread 50s are likely over the weekend and another disturbance will impact the region. Our area will be on the lower end of a rain chance Saturday. Skies remain slightly unsettled into the start of next week with mild 50s continuing.