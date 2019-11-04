On Ronelle’s Radar: Cold front brings more clouds, slim rain chance

A cold front dips through Kansas early in the day and will cool temperatures down a bit to start the work week. It’s a chilly morning in the 30s and 40s but you’ll notice the cool down more by the afternoon.

The cold front will also bring a few more clouds into the area, turning skies partly cloudy. A chance of rain today will be slim and mainly confined to Northern Kansas.

A few sprinkles could still sneak into Southern Kansas and the Wichita Metro. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s. It’ll be warmer and drier the farther south you are.

Skies will be drier tonight with lows in the 30s. Expect a pleasant Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s to low 60s again. A better chance of rain moves in Wednesday.

Wednesday night in Northern and Western Kansas a few snowflakes could mix with any rain showers that are around. Showers linger into Thursday, mainly across Southern Kansas.

It’ll turn much colder too with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

We’ll dry back out to start the weekend and it’ll start off cool but temperatures will rebound into the 40s and 50s. We’ll warm up even more into the 60s Saturday before cooling back down to end the weekend. A shower can’t be ruled out with the late weekend cool down but it shouldn’t be a washout.