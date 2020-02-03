On Ronelle’s Radar: Cold front erases warmth, brings snow back to Kansas

A cold front is on the move and it’s going to bring some big changes our way. It’s already living up to its name as gusty winds switch out of the north and start to cool us down. Portions of Northwest Kansas are below freezing while the southeast corner of the area is in the 40s and 50s.

A light wintry mix is possible along and north of I-70. A sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out to the south. Highs will range from the 20s to the 50s around midday and then they’ll tumble from there.

The drive back home from work later today will be noticeably colder. After dark, snow showers will start to move into Northwest Kansas. They’ll continue out west into Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for some of our northern communities.

Not only will there be some snow showers around but it’ll be much colder too as overnight lows drop into the teens and 20s.

Snow showers will track east through Tuesday and there could be a light wintry mix at times. A few snow showers could linger into Wednesday but much of this latest system will start to wrap up by then.

The most snow will fall in Northwest Kansas with 2″ to 4″ being possible. Only a trace to 2″ will be possible across the rest of the area.

Everyone will bring the heavy coat back out Tuesday and Wednesday as highs only reach the 20s to 30s. Temperatures will start to rebound Thursday and warm closer to the norm. The weekend ahead is looking like another good one with highs warming through the 50s.