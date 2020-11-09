On Ronelle’s Radar: Cold front sparks rain, rumbles, and some snow

Winds are still strong and gusty ahead of our next system. Winds are out of the south and giving us a mild morning.

There’s a chance of a shower or storm early in the day, mainly to the west. While a sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out in the rest of the area while the sun is up, most of the precipitation that the cold front will spark should hold off until we get into the evening.

As the day goes on winds will switch out of the north to the northwest. Highs will take a tumble into the 40s to low 50s. Areas ahead of the front will get one more warm day as highs get another boost into the 70s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy but we’ll still see some sunny breaks here and there. Once we get into the evening the front will spark showers and storms from portions of Southwest Kansas through Central and Eastern Kansas.

This is also where there’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather. One or two storms could be strong to severe and capable of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail.

At the same time snow showers and a wintry mix will develop to the northwest as colder air rushes in behind the front. Snow will fall through the night to the northwest but amounts will be minimal.

Showers and storms will continue into the overnight. Everyone will be colder as lows fall into the 20s to 40s.

The bulk of the moisture pushes to the east by the time we wake up Tuesday. There could still be a lingering Central Kansas shower or a snow shower to the north. As skies dry out they’ll also start to clear out. We’ll see more sun by the end of the day.

Tuesday will be a shock to our system after a warm stretch. Not just in the morning but in the afternoon too with highs only reaching the 40s to 50s. We’ll go from warmer than normal to cooler than normal within a day. Highs the rest of the work week will be cooler than last week and in the 50s with good amounts of sun.

Some moisture works up from the south Friday and brings another chance of rain that will last into Saturday. Western Kansas may miss out on this moisture as like it’ll favor Central and Eastern Kansas. The upcoming weekend is looking good with highs closer to normal in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies.